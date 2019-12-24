Man charged with hate crime after daylight assault in Manhattan

New York (CNN) A man from Miami has been arrested and charged with assault as a hate crime after he allegedly assaulted a 65-year-old man in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, according to New York Police Sgt. Lee Jones.

The suspect, Steven Jorge, 28, also allegedly yelled "F*** you, Jew," at the victim, Jones said. The incident occurred in the vicinity of East 41st Street and 3rd Avenue, about two blocks away from Grand Central Terminal.

The New York Police Department received a 911 call at 11:40 a.m. Monday about the 65-year-old male victim, who was allegedly punched in the face and kicked after he fell to the ground, Jones said.

The victim was treated at the scene and did not immediately go to the hospital, Jones said.

It was not immediately clear whether Jorge has an attorney.

