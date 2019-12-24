NBC says its hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick is suspended without pay for 'making inappropriate comments' about his co-workers

(CNN) NBC Sports on Monday indefinitely suspended hockey analyst Jeremy Roenick without pay "for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers," a spokesman said.

In an appearance Thursday on Barstool Sport's Spittin' Chiclets podcast, Roenick and the hosts engaged in a free-flowing conversation about Roenick's co-workers, Kathryn Tappen and Patrick Sharp.

Roenick said if he, his wife and Tappen were "going to bed together ... that would really be good, but it's never going to happen." Of Sharp, Roenick said he was "so beautiful."

NBC, through the spokesman, declined to comment further. Roenick, a former National Hockey League player, couldn't be reached on Monday.

