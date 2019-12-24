(CNN) A nutcracker, The Grinch and even Santa Claus made a surprising visit to kids at a children's hospital -- rappelling down the building to spread holiday cheer.

Window washers at Randall Children's Hospital at Legacy Emanuel in Portland, Oregon, dressed as the iconic characters on Monday and waved at the patients and their families, while they did their work.

Some of the kids got to watch from their hospital beds.

The hospital told KOIN that it organized the event to give families a break from the day-to-day hospital routine.