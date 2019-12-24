How families find joy in seeing a black Santa at Christmas

(CNN) The first time Vivian Walker met a Santa the same color as she is, she was 41.

"My first time, in the flesh," Walker said. "I'd seen him in pictures, but I'd never in the flesh seen a black Santa."

Walker grew up seeing a photo of a black Santa at her little brother's day care, and wishing she could meet him. When she had a baby in early 2012, Walker said she wanted to make sure her little boy got his chance.

She drove eight hours round-trip from Cleveland to Detroit so she and her baby could meet their first black Santa.

"Oh my God, it felt empowering," Walker said. "We both got to see it at the same time. It was unbelievable."

