First visibly disabled Radio City Rockette takes the stage

(CNN) For the first time in the dance troupe's history, the Radio City Rockettes have a physically disabled dancer in the kickline for the 2019 holiday season.

Sydney Mesher, who was born without a left hand, dreamed of becoming a Rockette since she watched the group dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on TV as a 6-year-old.

Now the 22-year-old is the first visibly disabled dancer to be a Radio City Rockette, according to the dance troupe.

Mesher didn't make the cut in her first audition in 2018. But she made it in 2019 despite recovering from a broken foot in the months leading up to the auditions, she says in a Radio City Rockettes YouTube video

"She loved to perform, and she was never afraid of the moment," says her father, Page Mesher.

