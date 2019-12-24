A woman who sought sanctuary inside Denver churches to avoid deportation has been pardoned by the governor

(CNN) For years, Ingrid Latorre sought sanctuary inside churches in the Denver area. After a felony conviction in 2010, she lived in fear of being deported back to Peru and being separated from her two young children, who were born in the United States.

Now, she can breathe a little easier.

Latorre was among five people pardoned by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday, meaning the conviction will no longer appear on her record.

"Since your conviction, you completed your probation and paid restitution and taxes," the Democratic governor wrote in the pardon letter to Latorre. "You are a dedicated and caring mother to your three children. You are working to educate others on legal ways to obtain employment and the consequences of using false documents."

Polis wrote that he did not have the authority to change Latorre's immigration status, but said he hoped that her prior conviction would not stand in the way of her living in the US legally.

