Upload your handwritten notes to the cloud with this reusable notebook

Often, in the thick of things, you just need to take notes by hand. With the Rocketbook Wave Executive Smart Notebook ($27.99, originally $35.99; store.cnn.com), you can jot them down and then upload them to the cloud.

The Rocketbook Wave is a reusable notebook that gives you the power to digitize your written notes. Along with it, you'll get the Pilot FriXion pen, which has ink that disappears in the microwave. That's right, once you fill up the notebook, you can microwave the whole thing to wipe it clean. You can do this up to five times, effectively multiplying the 80-page count of this slim notebook to up to 400.

The services available for upload are vast — pretty much anything with cloud services works. This includes Google Docs, Dropbox, iCloud, Evernote, Slack and email, among many others. Along with the pen, you also receive a pen station to attach your pen to the Rocketbook Wave. This smart notebook is 6 inches by 8.9 inches, compact enough for most bags and backpacks.

With the Rocketbook Wave, you don't have to toss your notebook once it's full. Fill it up, upload your notes and doodles to the cloud, and then do it all over again.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.