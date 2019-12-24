Make guitar practice easier with this compact MIDI guitar trainer

Learning to play a new instrument is on a lot of people's to-do lists, but it can be hard to find lessons and commit. With the Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer ($179.99, originally $199.99; store.cnn.com), you may have just found the perfect way to learn guitar.

The Jamstik 7 is a lightweight, portable compact trainer. The instrument itself is a roughly 18-inch rectangular body with seven frets that you can easily hold in your hands and transport. To use it, you just plug it in to most Macbooks, PCs, Chromebooks, iPads and even iPhones via an included USB cord. Alternatively, you can play wirelessly with Bluetooth.

Once you're plugged in, you can use the Jamstik-enabled software, or one of a variety of apps, to play MIDI guitar on your device. In the software, you can actually see where your fingers are placed in real time, which should make it easier to learn. The device is battery powered, offering up to 72 hours of playing. Plus, it's much easier to transport than a real guitar, but still feels and plays like the real thing.

We're not saying it's easy to learn the guitar, but with the Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer, you should find it more engaging and easier to learn.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.