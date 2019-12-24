Nigeria orders release of detained activist, Omoyele Sowore

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Detained activist and former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore will be released on bail, Nigeria's Attorney General said in a statement Tuesday.

Sowore, who is the publisher of US-based Sahara reporters news site, was arrested in August after calling for a nationwide demonstration against Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari.

His mother Esther Sowore issued a desperate appeal to President Buhari to free her son earlier this month in an exclusive CNN interview.

Exclusive: Mother of detained journalist and activist Omoyele Sowore begs Nigerian President @Mbuhari to free her son.



"I cannot eat, I cannot sleep. It has affected my health," she says pic.twitter.com/sKrJOWpeFo — CNN Africa (@CNNAfrica) December 6, 2019

Abubakar Malami, Nigeria's Attorney General, said in a statement that the decision to release him was in compliance with the bail granted to him.