At least 28 people were wounded in 3 separate shootings across these 3 states this weekend

(CNN) Across three states, at least 28 people were shot in three separate incidents over the weekend and no suspects are in custody as of early Monday morning.

In Chicago, 13 people were shot overnight while attending a party to commemorate the life of a shooting victim who died earlier this year, Fred Waller, chief of the Chicago Police Bureau of Patrol said during a Sunday morning press conference.

The shooting happened after a dispute broke out at the party around 12:35 a.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of S. May Street, police said.

Police respond to a shooting on S. May St. in Chicago early Sunday morning.

"Shots were fired within the residence, which caused everyone to start to leave," Waller said.

The victims, ranging in age from 16 to 48, suffered various injuries and were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Four victims were in critical condition Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Major Incident Notification website.

