(CNN) Police in Nashville have identified a suspect in the stabbing death of Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, and another man.

Arrest warrants were taken out Monday night against Michael D. Mosley, 23, charging him with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported. Police say Mosely is a danger to the community and they are asking for the public's help in locating him.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed and killed during a fight early Saturday outside the Dogwood Bar.

Speaking at a Monday news conference, police spokesman Don Aaron said the investigation shows Mosley made unwanted advancements toward a woman who was a friend of the victims.

A verbal dispute occurred inside the bar, which led to physical fight outside the bar, Aaron said. It appears Mosley, armed with a sharp object, stabbed the victims, he said.

