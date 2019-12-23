(CNN) Police in Nashville have identified a suspect in the stabbing death of Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, and another man.

Arrest warrants were taken out Monday night against Michael D. Mosley, 23, charging him with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, the Metro Nashville Police Department reported. Police are asking for the public's help in locating Mosley.

Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed and killed during a fight early Saturday outside the Dogwood Bar, according to Nashville police. Police said the stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman.

Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed in their sides and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died, police said.

Another 21-year-old man who was stabbed was hospitalized with wounds to his eye and arm, according to a news release from the Metro Nashville Police Department.

