A surfer was rescued by helicopter after a shark attack off the California coast

(CNN) A 37-year-old man was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter after he was bitten by a shark while surfing near Santa Rosa Island in California Saturday.

"This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation," said Coast Guard spokesman Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble

The victim's friend notified the Coast Guard of the attack and put a tourniquet on the victim's leg to "prevent further blood loss," according to the Coast Guard.

A MH-65 Dolphin rescue helicopter was sent to rescue the man, who was attacked on the northwest side of the island. A video shared by the USCG shows the surfer being hoisted from a boat wearing a wetsuit with a white tourniquet wrapped around his left thigh.

Coast Guard helicopter crew from Air Station San Francisco FOB Mugu medevacs shark bite victim to saftey and transports him to Santa Barbara Airport where EMTs awaited. pic.twitter.com/zyDewiQWpU — USCG Los Angeles (@USCGLosAngeles) December 22, 2019

Santa Rosa Island is located 26 miles off the coast of Santa Barbara and is part of Channel Islands National Park.

