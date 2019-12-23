Missouri boys drown in frozen pond

(CNN) Two Missouri boys are believed to have drowned in an icy pond after going for a bike ride, officials said.

The boys, ages 8 and 7, went into a private pond in Franklin County, west of St. Louis, on Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Steven Pelton said because one of the boys had his helmet on, one theory is one boy slipped into the water and the other tried to get him out.

A family member found one victim floating in the water, while the second boy was recovered by a fire department diver, according to the highway patrol. They were taken to a hospital.

The boys were pronounced dead by a physician after 5 p.m. Sunday, according to the state incident report.

Read More