(CNN) A body found in Michigan has been identified as Adrienne Quintal, who had not been seen since calling a friend in October to say she was involved in a shootout with two men, authorities said Monday.

Quintal's family and friends found the body submerged in water Saturday while searching a flooded area along the north branch of the Platte River close to the cabin from where she'd believed to have called, the Benzie County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday and officials say they are "confident because of identifying marks such as scars and a tattoo on her right ankle that the body is in fact that of Adrienne Quintal."

The medical examiner is waiting for toxicology results before making a final determination of cause of death. The initial investigation showed no signs of foul play, the sheriff's office said.

Phone, shell casings found

