Someone is shooting horses to death in Kentucky and the number is now up to 20

(CNN) Six more horses have been found shot and killed in Floyd County, Kentucky, bringing the total number of dead horses to 20, a sheriff's sergeant and horse rescue group said Monday.

The dead horses range from foals to full grown horses, some of which were pregnant, and all appear to have died from gunshot wounds, Floyd County sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Shepherd said.

All 20 have been found throughout a former strip mining area. Dumas Rescue, an animal rescue group, is helping lead the search for more of the free-roaming herd that inhabits the area, its president, Tonya Conn, told CNN.

She said it's a remote area, and that's making the search difficult. They've been able to search about 4,000 acres a day, covering 80% of the area since December 16.

The search is expected to end this Saturday, Conn said.

