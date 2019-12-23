An internet outage, baggage delays and a bus fire complicated the already busy holiday travel season

(CNN) The holiday travel season is already one of the busiest times of year for airports.

Severe weather, an internet outage, issues with loading baggage onto flights and a bus fire at a Los Angeles airport further complicated air travel this weekend.

Wet weather temporarily closes Florida airport

Severe rain and flash flooding temporarily closed the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Monday morning, a tweet from the airport said.

Portions of the airport became inaccessible and flights were not able to take off during the closure, the airport announced.

Read More