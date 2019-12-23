A giant hornet has invaded Washington state, and it's hungry for honeybees

(CNN) There's at least one Asian giant hornet, the largest pest of its kind, buzzing around Washington state, and it's scaring locals silly.

But it's not here to prick people -- it's much hungrier for honeybees.

A resident found the nearly 2-inch hornet in Blaine, a city that sits on the US-Canada border, the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported

The department took that specimen, which had died, though the resident reported seeing a live hornet buzzing near a bird feeder before escaping into a nearby forest.

It's unusual to see the Asian giant hornet in Washington for a few reasons. It's never been seen in the state before, for one -- it's native to east Asia. And it's typically dormant during the winter, opting to buzz about between July and October.

Read More