Austin, Texas, says a person with measles may have exposed others to the disease

(CNN) A person diagnosed with measles traveled to several locations around Austin, Texas, and may have exposed others to the contagious disease, health officials said.

Measles' symptoms generally include a high fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and a red splotchy rash.

"Measles is an acute, highly contagious viral disease. A small number of cases are capable of quickly producing epidemics," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority and medical director for Austin Public Health. "The best way to protect yourself and your family against measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases is by immunization."

Those who have received two Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccinations are safe from the disease.