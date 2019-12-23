London (CNN) A UK broadcaster has apologized for how it reported comments made by grime artist Stormzy about racism in Britain, after he accused media outlets of intentionally spinning his words.

Anger grew online after headlines by ITV News -- and other organizations -- suggested that the musician had said the UK was 100% racist, instead of his assertion that there was racism in the country.

In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica last week, Stormzy was asked if the UK was still racist today, to which he replied "definitely, 100%"

When pressed by journalist Antonello Guerrera, the star elaborated further, saying that racism in the UK was more "hidden" than in Italy, but that it had worsened under Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership.

The Sun's headline about the interview read "Stormzy launches Twitter tirade after reports he said Britain was '100% racist,'" LBC ran with "Stormzy says he believes Britain is "100 per cent" a racist country," while the Daily Mail said "Stormzy claims the UK is 'definitely racist'" in its headline.

Read More