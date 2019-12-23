Learn to manage and apply data with this SQL course bundle

The success of so many projects, from science to business, run on the proper collection of data. However, it's not enough to collect it, you need to apply it too. The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle was created to help you learn SQL, a programming language for managing databases.

This $21 bundle includes six courses totaling up to 229 individual lessons, or more than 18 hours, on learning SQL. These include basic courses that build upon each other in order to help you master the language. Many lessons come from the programming perspective of Python, one of the most popular languages today. You should learn valuable ways to add and change data in databases, as well as how to create reports or pull out specific information. Plus, access to this bundle is lifetime, meaning you can learn at your own pace. From wherever you are, you can stream lessons from your computer or mobile device.

Learn SQL with Microsoft SQL Server is a sort of crash course lesson, which should help you learn the basics quickly. Using a free version of Microsoft SQL, you can introduce yourself to the fundamentals of creating an SQL server. By the end, you should find some more advanced lessons too, which should prepare you for more advanced courses come.

Learning to manage and apply data is a skill sought after by many today. The Ultimate SQL Bootcamp Certification Bundle aims to catch you up with the world of SQL databases and how to use related programs in data management. With lifetime access, you can learn on your own time, be it at home or on the go. Try it out if you're looking to show businesses that you can make the data work for them.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.