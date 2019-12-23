Take an extra 20% off already on-sale Nike styles

New year, new Nike. Start your resolutions off strong with discounted fitness apparel from the biggest activewear retailer. Right now, Nike is offering an extra 20% off their already discounted clearance merchandise, so you can save big and still look stylish.

Use promo code GOBIG at checkout to apply the additional savings to your cart. Choose from about 3,600 marked down items, including on-trend sneakers like the Air Max and Flyknit, tons of sporty apparel, perfect-for-winter outerwear, and plenty of accessories and equipment to help get you moving.

This deal extends into 2020, but you should shop sooner if you want to ensure your favorite styles and sizes are still in stock. For more great deals on Nike, check out CNN Coupons.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication