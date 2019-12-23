Save time and energy in the kitchen with the Mellow Sous Vide

It seems like the modern kitchen is becoming more futuristic and convenient every day. The Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker ($199, originally $349; store.cnn.com) aims to cook just about anything with next to no setup. Not to mention, you'll save $150 off the MSRP.

So how does it work? First, select what meal you're going to prepare using the companion app for iOS and Android. This could be meats, vegetables -- you name it. Next, pop the items in question into any food-safe bag ---- two boxes of Mellow food-safe bags come with the Sous Vide. There's no vacuum sealing required either. Once you fill the machine with water and insert your ingredients, the Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker will get to work and start cooking your food.

What makes this precision cooker extra special is its control over the cooling side of cooking and food prep. Not only can you cook with this thing, but it'll refrigerate your food too. Other features include an in-app "chef" that can learn your preferences over time to serve up suggestions for your next meal. The capacity of the compartment is up to six portions, or a whole lot more if you fill it up with eggs to hard boil.

The Mellow Sous Vide Precision Cooker can help to eliminate some of the guesswork when prepping food, and it's on sale for $199.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.