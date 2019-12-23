Getting engaged in 2020? Shop these on-trend ring designs

If you've been opening up your Instagram app or Facebook account and noticing a slew of engagement photos in the mix, it isn't just a random coincidence. According to Wedding Wire, nearly 40% of engagements happen between Thanksgiving and Valentine's Day.

For partners who are ready to get down on one knee, know that there's plenty more to engagement rings than meets the eye. Aside from knowing what your S.O. will want to wear daily, the secret to finding a quality ring is doing your homework. As Justine Lancon, the creative director at the jewelry brand Mejuri, put it, "Your engagement ring should be like any other piece you purchase — something that suits your personal style and you'd wear every day."

When we polled jewelry experts from a variety of brands, all unanimously said research was the key. "Start by researching the 4C's — color, carat, cut and clarity," says Tonia Zehrer, senior vice president and chief merchandising officer at Kay, Jared and Zales. "While these terms may be vaguely familiar to you, the meaning behind each of them will help immensely when beginning to research diamonds, as they determine the value of the diamond."

How much to spend on an engagement ring

Additionally, you'll want to consider price. While this is subjective to you, experts say anywhere from two paychecks to two months salary is considered an acceptable range. This is a two-way conversation that, Ann Wang, co-founder of jewelry brand Liven Co., says should happen well ahead of you popping the question. "The best way to ensure that you both will be happy with the engagement ring from both a style and a budget perspective is to talk to each other about it," Wang says. "You can leave the element of surprise to when and where the proposal will take place."

And while these nuggets of pre-planning wisdom are typical hard-and-fast rules, the style of the engagement ring you land on isn't. If 2019 has taught us anything about where ring design is headed in the new decade, it's that nontraditional cuts and colors of stones, as well as bands, are going to be front row center on your Insta feeds.

Case in point: These 15 trendy engagement ring ideas, all of which come backed by expert opinions. Get ready to say yes to at least one (or let's be honest multiple) of these stunning designs.

Neil Lane Diamond Engagement Ring ($1,999.99, originally $3,999.99; kay.com)

"Fancy shaped diamonds are a growing trend among brides this year, with pear among the most popular shapes," Zehrer says.

Pear-Shaped Blue And White Sapphire And Diamond Ring ($584.10, originally $649; zales.com)

A nontraditional, pear-shaped ring that has caught our eye is this vintage design, which showcases a blue sapphire stone front and center.

Vera Wang Love Collection Oval Three Stone Engagement Ring ($2,999.99; zales.com)

Because this is a special moment in your life, wholly unique designs are still extremely popular, Zehrer says. These help bring a couples' special vision to life. "The Vera Wang Love collection at Zales, for example, makes it easy to customize an engagement ring by allowing the customer to choose the perfect diamond shape, size and quality, as well as the setting and metal type," she says.

The Devonna Ring ($2,750; brilliantearth.com)

"The most resounding trend in engagement rings this year is colored stone rings," Wang says. "This can be anything from moonstones to topazes, through sapphires and rubies, and on to more unusual diamond types like rose-cut or rustic diamonds."

Blue Topaz Solitaire Ring ($639, angara.com)

Jessica Ilitzky Lombrozo of the jewelry brand Luisa Alexander has also noticed a boom in colored gems. "We've seen gemstones such as emeralds as an alternative to diamonds over the years, and now they are coming in strong," Lombrozo says. "People are now breaking tradition, and are also seeking different cuts and mixing nontraditional shapes."

Garnet Oval Ring ($349.99; jared.com)

This design marries both the oval stone trend, as well as the colored gemstone one.

Solitaire Round Morganite Infinity Ring ($889; angara.com)

With a band that features the infinity symbol and a morganite gemstone in a lovely shade of pink, this is as romantic as it gets.

Odessa Diamond Ring ($1,390; brilliantearth.com)

Pear isn't the only shape that's been booming in recent years, says Olivia Landau, founder of the jewelry brand The Clear Cut.

"Oval diamonds have been one of the most popular shapes for a few years now," she says. "Blake Lively started this trend with her engagement ring, and since then, many celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Sarah Hyland were engaged with oval diamonds. This shape is great because they are very finger flattering."

Demi Diamond Ring ($1,690; brilliantearth.com)

Additionally, a hidden halo (or pave diamonds that wrap around the center gem) are a "fun detail that has become very popular, as it doesn't change the overall look of a ring, but gives a flash of sparkle from the side," Landau says.

Pear Cut Ring ($650; mejuri.com)

It's not just the stone itself that has been influenced by today's trends. Landau says yellow gold has become one of the most requested metals on engagement ring bands. "It brings a bit of depth and uniqueness to a classic ring," she says.

Italic Cluster Ring ($625; mejuri.com)

Shoppers should always know what to expect before buying a ring, Mejuri's Lancon says.

"When shopping online, we're always huge proponents of doing your research and buying from a brand you trust," she says. "Our customers know when they buy a Mejuri engagement ring, they're getting a high-quality, ethically handmade piece. We offer a two-year warranty and have clear practices regarding social responsibility and ethical stone sourcing."

Cultured Freshwater Pearl And Diamond Ring ($1,349.10, originally $1,499; zales.com)

Lancon has also seen an influx of people buying engagement rings, sans any proposal. "We're also seeing more and more consumers buying engagement rings and wearing them just because," she says.

Bony Levy Solitaire Engagement Ring ($1,195; nordstrom.com)

Scratching your head over what ring to get? "A terrific choice for an uncertain groom to be would be a classic four-prong setting on a high polished band, or on a simple single row micro-pave diamond band," Wang says. "It's proven to be a winner with brides of all styles."

Luxe Ballad Diamond Ring ($1,350; brilliantearth.com)

For a design that suits the latter — and comes with a micro-pave diamond band — this classic engagement ring fits the bill.

Antique Style Diamond ($995; theclearcut.co)

For those looking for a more subtle, antique diamond ring, this stunning 14-karat gold band is adorned with a variety of small baubles all the way around.

