Astronaut Jessica Meir celebrates Hanukkah from, where else, space

(CNN) NASA astronaut Jessica Meir celebrated the first day of Hanukkah in a place with a spectacular view -- space.

Meir posted a picture Sunday on Twitter of her feet in blue and neon-colored Hanukkah socks, with a Menorah and a Star of David, from the International Space Station.

"Happy Hanukkah to all those who celebrate it on Earth! #HappyHanukkah," Meir's post said.

You could see Earth beneath her feet in the picture.

One person replied to the post: "can you take a photo of Manhattan up there?"

