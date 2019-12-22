Fog and ice cause at least 35 cars to pile up on a highway in Virginia

(CNN) Between 35 and 45 vehicles crashed in a chain reaction on I-64 in eastern Virginia on Sunday morning because of fog and ice, authorities said.

Virginia State Police photo shows the extensive pileup.

The Sheriff's Office said 45 vehicles had crashed, while the Virginia State Police pegged the total at 35.

Virginia State Police said fog and ice were on Queens Creek Bridge at 7:51 a.m. when the crashes began.

Police did not say how many people were hurt but said injuries ranged from minor to life threatening.

