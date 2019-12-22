Fog and ice cause at least 35 cars to pile up on a highway in Virginia

By Eric Levenson, CNN

Updated 11:59 AM ET, Sun December 22, 2019

The York-Poquoson Sheriff&#39;s Office in Virginia posted a photo of the massive pileup on Sunday morning.
(CNN)Between 35 and 45 vehicles crashed in a chain reaction on I-64 in eastern Virginia on Sunday morning because of fog and ice, authorities said.

The pileup, about 50 miles east of Richmond, closed both sides of the interstate, authorities said. Photos from the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and the Virginia State Police show the extent of the backup and damage.
Virginia State Police photo shows the extensive pileup.
The Sheriff's Office said 45 vehicles had crashed, while the Virginia State Police pegged the total at 35.
Virginia State Police said fog and ice were on Queens Creek Bridge at 7:51 a.m. when the crashes began.
    Police did not say how many people were hurt but said injuries ranged from minor to life threatening.
    "Please use caution while driving due to fog and icy road conditions (especially on bridges)," York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said.

    CNN's Amanda Jackson contributed to this report.