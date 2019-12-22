10 petitions that made the biggest impact this decade

(CNN) These days, it feels like there's a petition for every cause imaginable.

Saving the Amazon rainforest? Check . Making Baby Yoda an emoji? Also check

But some petitions are more successful than others.

The petition-hosting site Change.org considers a number of factors in determining which had the biggest impact: the number of people who signed, the zeitgeist and the conversations sparked and whether anything changed as a result, said Michael Jones, the platform's managing director of campaigns.

"People really see online petitions as a tool to help them fix something that is systemically broken," Jones said.