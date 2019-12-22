Pringles will release a 'Rick and Morty'-inspired 'Pickle Rick' chip for the Super Bowl. But what would that even taste like?

(CNN) In the words of Rick Sanchez, "BOOM! Big reveal."

It's a pickle -- or, rather, a pickle-inspired chip.

For the third year in a row, Pringles is going all-in for its Super Bowl ad, and this time the crunch connoisseurs are giving a strange nod to the Adult Swim show "Rick and Morty" with a "Pickle Rick" chip and animated commercial.

Who is Pickle Rick, you may ask? He's the vegetable reincarnation of "Rick and Morty"'s wacky scientist Rick Sanchez, who turns himself into a talking pickle to avoid going to family therapy in Episode 3 of Season 3.

To honor the show's intensely enthusiastic fan base, Adult Swim will create a "humorous, mind-bending animated spot" to air during the second quarter of the big game, says Pringles parent company, Kellogg.

Read More