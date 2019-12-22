Phoenix Zoo's beloved giraffe 'Makope' dies

(CNN) A giraffe named Makope died at the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona, according to zoo officials.

The 14-year-old giraffe died Thursday after developing sudden neurologic abnormalities, according to a Facebook post dedicated to Makope.

"She had been under medical treatment and close keeper observation for the past several months for difficulty in navigating her surroundings," the post said. "She appeared to improve over recent months with stall rest and treatment and was spending full days out on the Savanna with the rest of our giraffe herd alternating on exhibit with our male Masai giraffe, Miguu."

The zoo said in the post that Makope was being closely cared for by veterinary and other staff.

Makope means "eyelashes" in Swahili. She was known to be the most "mischievous" and "outgoing" giraffe.

