Odell Beckham Jr. rocks Grinch-like cleats during pregame warmup against the Ravens

By Amir Vera, CNN

Updated 7:12 PM ET, Sun December 22, 2019

Odell Beckham on the sidelines during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Redskins on August 8, 2019.
(CNN)He's a mean one, Mr. Beckham.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stepped on the field Sunday with custom-made green furry cleats resembling the character from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." The Browns were playing the Baltimore Ravens.
Unfortunately, the Browns weren't able to steal a win Sunday. They lost 31-15.
(Maybe his shoes were two sizes too small.)
    Sunday wasn't the first time Beckham wore custom-made cleats. He also donned custom Halloween cleats in October's game against the Patriots.