Feeling lonely during the holidays? Miley Cyrus has a message for you

(CNN) Christmas is almost here. Families are coming together, friends are reconnecting and those with significant others are cuddling up on the couch.

But if you're feeling left out or lonely, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus wants you to know you're not alone.

Cyrus on Saturday tweeted a throwback tune called "My Sad Christmas Song," which she released in 2015 at a time when, she says, she "couldn't be with the one I loved."

Cyrus writes that "even with a house full of family and friends, I still felt alone ..."

And she has some words of encouragement for anyone going through a similarly tough time this holiday season.

