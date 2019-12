New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas sets new single-season receptions record

(CNN) Another player on the New Orleans Saints set an NFL record this week.

Receiver Michael Thomas set the the NFL's single-season receptions record Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He now has 144 catches for the 2019 season, according to the Saints' website

The record was the last thing on Thomas' mind, though. After the Saints 38-28 victory over the Titans, the receiver told reporters Sunday that he and the team are focused on going to the championship.

"At the end of the season we'll look up and see all the things that we accomplished, but right now we're focused on one common goal and that's a championship," he said.

