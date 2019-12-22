Your burning Hanukkah questions, answered

(CNN) Despite what some holiday movies will have you believe, Hanukkah is not the Jewish equivalent of Christmas, nor is it an insurmountably difficult holiday to learn about. If you're curious, here are a few basic questions many non-Jews (and even some Jews!) have about the holiday:

All right, so it's not "Jewish Christmas." Then what is it?

Hanukkah celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem in the 160s BC. After outlawing the Jewish religion and Jewish practices, then-King Antiochus IV decreed that Jews must worship Greek gods in the Temple. Eventually, Jewish priest Mattahias, his son Judah Maccabee, and their army (creatively called The Maccabees) revolted, ultimately forcing Antiochus IV out of Judea. Maccabee and his followers reclaimed the Temple and rebuilt the altar.

Gingerbread cookies in the shape of Stars of David and decorated with a Hanukkiah candelabrum.

Ok ... so what's with the candles?

You may have heard Hanukkah referred to as "The Festival of Lights" and might already be familiar with a menorah . Menorahs have long been a symbol used in Judaism, and when the altar was rebuilt by Maccabee and co., part of that included relighting the menorahs. The soldiers only had enough oil to light the menorah for a single night, but the story goes that the little bit of oil lasted for eight full nights. Thus: the Miracle of Hanukkah. That's why the celebration lasts eight nights.