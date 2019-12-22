Are you furreal? Dog chases cat up tree and gets stuck, too. Firefighters have to rescue both

(CNN) As the dog days of 2019 near an end, one doggie is feeling the worst of it.

A classic tale of dog-cat rivalry took a turn toward the ridiculous in Lathrop, California, when a German shepherd sent a fuzzy black cat skittering up a tree.

Then, the dog shot up the trunk in hot pursuit.

The shepherd's enthusiasm immediately came back to bite him as he quickly found himself trapped in the tree just a few feet from his feline foe, who was unable to make a move.

Arriving firefighters soon discovered they were rescuing not only a cat, but a dog, too.

