Cowboys vs. Eagles: The bitter rivals square off for a chance at the playoffs

(CNN) The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have a lot riding on Sunday's game. Whichever team wins will likely be through to the postseason, leaving their bitter rival behind.

"This is a fun time to be playing football. It's the best of it. As a kid, this is the time you want to play, when every inch counts," Cowboys linebacker Malcom Smith told reporters Thursday.

The Cowboys are the undisputed king of the NFC East, winning the division 20 times since its creation in 1970 by the merger of the NFL and the American Football League. The Eagles only have half as many division wins, but eight of their ten titles came post-2000, showing their dominance in the 21st century.

With the Eagles taking the top spot in 2017 and the Cowboys following in 2018, Sunday's face-off is another historic chapter for two of the league's oldest franchises.

"We know the importance of this game," said Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper. "The challenging part about that is, I'm sure Philadelphia does too."

