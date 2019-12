(CNN) About 20 train cars were sent off the tracks Sunday morning in Cincinnati.

A CSX train derailed around 5:15 a.m., sending seven to eight cars off the tracks about 10 miles west of downtown along the Ohio River. This caused another 11 to 12 cars from a parked train to leave the tracks also, District Chief Greg Potter told CNN affiliate WLWT-TV

No injuries were reported.

River Rd update: Derailment involves several cars from two separate trains. NO Hazard exists outside of the immediate Area. NO injuries have been reported pic.twitter.com/cc7PRLDWvb — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) December 22, 2019

Cincinnati's hazmat team responded, but there were no hazards outside the immediate area, the fire department tweeted.