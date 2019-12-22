Indiana conservation officials need the public's help to find the person who fatally shot a bald eagle

(CNN) Indiana conservation officials are asking the public for help finding the person who fatally shot a bald eagle Saturday.

The eagle was found south of the White River near Dixie Highway in Bedford with a gunshot wound, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement said in a Facebook post Sunday. It later died as a result of the injury.

In the post, conservation officers put out a call for tips and asked that anyone with information contact them.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, the agency has a Turn In a Poacher (TIP) line that accepts tips about illegal fish and wildlife captures, violations and killings.

The standard TIP reward for information that leads to an arrest is $200.