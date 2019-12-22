Fallon Sherrock wins second game at World Darts Championships, targets overall title

(CNN) Days after becoming the first woman to beat a man at the World Darts Championship, Fallon Sherrock was at it again.

The 25-year-old further cemented her place in history on Saturday by defeating 11th seed Mensur Suljovic 3-1 at London's Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock won the opening set before Austria's Suljovic leveled the scores in the second. But Sherrock claimed the next two, securing her place in the final 32 with a bullseye.

SHERROCK STRIKES AGAIN!



Fallon Sherrock has dumped world number 11 Mensur Suljovic OUT of the World Championship!



The Queen of the Palace continues her fairytale run! pic.twitter.com/FthSkrvsUm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 21, 2019

The English sensation has faith she could even go on to win the whole tournament.

Read More