AC Milan suffers worst defeat in 21 years with 5-0 loss to Atalanta

(CNN) AC Milan suffered its heaviest defeat in 21 years after losing 5-0 to Atalanta, marking a new low for a club that was once the dominant force in European football.

The loss, which saw Atalanta score four goals in the space of 22 second-half minutes, sees Milan slip to 10th in Serie A with its eighth league defeat of the season.

5 - AC Milan have lost a Serie A game with at least 5 goal margin for the fourth time in their history; the join-worst defeat in the competition (the last was back in May 1998 vs Roma). Crushed. #AtalantaMilan — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 22, 2019

Alejandro Gomez opened the scoring for the home side, before Mario Pasalic, Luis Muriel and a brace from Josip Ilicic completed the rout in Bergamo.

The result is a crushing blow for Milan, a team which once boasted a star-studded lineup that won five league titles in the 1990s and two Champions Leagues in the 2000s.

