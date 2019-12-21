Tessa Majors' friends and family celebrated her life nearly 2 weeks after she was killed near her college campus

(CNN) The ceremony celebrating Tessa Majors' life did just that: there was music, dancing and poetry delivered by some of the slain college student's closest friends.

Majors, 18, was a freshman at Barnard College. She was killed earlier this month just blocks away from the Manhattan school.

On Saturday, more than 1,000 people attended a private ceremony honoring the student at her high school, St. Anne's-Belfield School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

"This broad spectrum of people that Tess knew and whose lives she touched all are testament to the influence that Tess had on so many — an impact that will endure in sweet memories of our time with her," said David Lourie, the head of St. Anne's.

A photo of Tessa Majors shown at her memorial ceremony.

Her family chose to remember her "in her own words — the words of a gifted, thoughtful and insightful writer and in the music and lyrics of a fearless, creative, bold musician, a trusted collaborator and bandmate," Lourie said.

Read More