Brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback among two people stabbed to death in Nashville

(CNN) Police are seeking a man for questioning in a stabbing that killed Clayton Beathard and another man, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department

Clayton Beathard was the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers player C.J. Beathard, a statement from the team released on Twitter said. Their grandfather is Pro Football Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, a former longtime NFL executive.

Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were stabbed and killed during a fight early Saturday morning outside of a Midtown bar, according to Nashville police.

"The fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside," the department said in a news release

Beathard and Trapeni were stabbed in their sides and were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where they died, police said. Another 21-year-old man who was stabbed was hospitalized with wounds to his eye and arm.

