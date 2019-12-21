Patriots rally to win 11th straight AFC East title

(CNN) The New England Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East championship Saturday, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 with a come-from-behind effort led by quarterback Tom Brady.

Playing before the home crowd at Foxborough, Massachusetts, New England overcame a 17-13 deficit with consecutive scoring drives, then sealed the deal by stopping a Bill's drive in the last minute.

How do these guys keep winning? What unearthly power does this team possess?

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman may have provided a clue with a post-game tweet with a Star Wars theme.

"The force is strong in my family..." he wrote.

