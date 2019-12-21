Patriots rally to win 11th straight AFC East title

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 10:47 PM ET, Sat December 21, 2019

Tom Brady exults after Rex Burkhead scores the go-ahead touchdown for the Patriots.
(CNN)The New England Patriots clinched their 11th straight AFC East championship Saturday, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-17 with a come-from-behind effort led by quarterback Tom Brady.

Playing before the home crowd at Foxborough, Massachusetts, New England overcame a 17-13 deficit with consecutive scoring drives, then sealed the deal by stopping a Bill's drive in the last minute.
How do these guys keep winning? What unearthly power does this team possess?
Patriots receiver Julian Edelman may have provided a clue with a post-game tweet with a Star Wars theme.
    "The force is strong in my family..." he wrote.
    That's pretty funny, until you consider that Brady is 42 years old. He was born in 1977. What else happened that year?
      The first Star Wars movie came out, that's what. Maybe it's just a coincidence.
      If you're still counting, this is the Patriots' 17th division title in 19 years.