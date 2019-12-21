My Chemical Romance play its first concert in seven years

(CNN) Welcome back to the Black Parade.

Beloved emo rock band My Chemical Romance returned to the concert stage on Friday for the first time in seven years.

The band, which broke up in 2013, reunited at a sold-out Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Fans who lined up and camped out for hours — and even days — before the concert were surprised with blankets from the band.

"The true meaning of Devotion isn't just the fans who were out here before sunrise this morning- it's the band who's worked unflaggingly for decades to create music that makes us feel seen - and then makes blankets for their fans," one concert attendee said on Instagram.