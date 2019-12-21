Iowa man sentenced to about 15 years in prison after burning an LGBTQ flag hanging from a church

(CNN) A man has been sentenced to about 15 years after burning an LGBTQ flag hanging from a church in Iowa.

Adolfo Martinez was found guilty on Wednesday after tearing down and burning the flag which was flying at the Ames United Church of Christ in June.

Martinez said he removed the flag because he didn't believe the church should support the LGBTQ community since it is a house of worship, the police report read.

"It was an honor to do that," Martinez told CNN affiliate KCCI . "It's a blessing from the Lord to be able to stand for his world firmly, against all odds."

The 30-year-old faces about 15 years in prison after being found guilty of arson in the 3rd degree in violation of individual rights, harassment in the 3rd degree and reckless use of fire or explosives, according to court documents.

Read More