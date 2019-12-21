These authors don't like the immigration stories they're hearing from Washington. So they're writing their own

(CNN) Yuyi Morales heard hateful rhetoric about immigrants and knew she needed to fight back.

So she started drawing.

The author and illustrator already had made her mark on children's literature in more than a dozen books. With the 2016 election fresh in her mind, Morales felt it was time to tackle a more personal topic.

"I felt like I had no choice, actually. ... I felt that if someone was going to define who immigrants were," she says, "it was going to have to be us."

Yuyi Morales

The award-winning immigration tale has already become a mainstay on the shelves of many bookstores and libraries. And it's far from the only one.

Inspired by the political moment and their own experiences, a growing number of authors are writing children's books about immigration.

"It's a total golden age. ... We have seen a serious uptick," says Kirsten Cappy, executive director of I'm Your Neighbor Books , a Maine-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting children's books about "new arrivals and new Americans."

From 2000-2006, there were just a handful of children's books dealing with immigration or immigrant families published each year, according to a database the group maintains. In 2016, there were a dozen. And by 2018, there were more than 100.

Some books weave immigration into their stories without directly mentioning it. Others make characters' journeys from one country to another a central focus.

Here's a look inside several recent children's books, and why the authors who wrote them say they decided to tell these stories:

She read picture books with her son when she was a new immigrant

Morales' "Dreamers" paints a vivid portrait of the struggle to understand a new place -- and how books themselves can offer a refuge.

Written in the voice of a mother talking to her son, the story details their lives as new immigrants in the United States and how they found comfort in an unfamiliar land when they discovered the picture book section of their local public library.

It's an uplifting story. But Morales also is open about the difficulties she faced along the way.

"There were so many things we didn't know," she writes in one section of the book. "Unable to understand and afraid to speak, we made a lot of mistakes."

Morales says the illustrations on those pages depict mistakes she made after she came to the United States in 1994 -- from being afraid to answer the phone to struggling to find place names a map.