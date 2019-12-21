A woman was killed and another injured in a dog attack in Houston

(CNN) One woman was killed and another "severely injured" Saturday morning in what the Houston Police Department called a "vicious dog attack."

Homicide detectives responded to the area of 5500 Arlington Street in north Houston where the women were found after the attack, the police department said on Twitter. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

HPD homicide detectives are heading to 5500 Arlington where a deceased female was found & a second female was severely injured following a vicious dog attack earlier this morning. The surviving female was transported to an area hospital. The dogs have been contained. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 21, 2019

CNN affiliate KTRK reported that the injured woman is in stable condition, citing police.

"The dogs have been contained," the police department said.

According to KTRK, police said three pit bulls were involved in the incident. A man called police around 5:45 a.m. local time and said his wife had been attacked, the station reported.

