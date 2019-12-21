Toronto family recreates Beastie Boys 'Intergalactic' video for holiday card

(CNN) Every year, Angela Young's family sends out themed holiday cards to family and friends, but they decided to go out of this world this year.

Young, along with her son and daughter, took to the streets of Toronto in a re-creation of the 1998 Beastie Boys music video "Intergalactic."

The original video shows the hip-hop trio walking through a city rapping through a fish-eye lens as a robot dances and battles a character with an octopus head in background.

Young's recreation features her family in the same gear as the Beastie Boys posing around Toronto landmarks such as Union Station, Yonge-Dundas Square, the convention center, a subway train and the grounds surrounding the CN Tower, according to CNN network partner CTV

Young told CTV the entire video was shot in less than two hours in November and the editing took about an hour.

Read More