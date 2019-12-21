What Merriam-Webster's words of the year say about the past decade

A lot, if you ask the folks at Merriam-Webster.

Instead, Sokolowski said that Merriam-Webster's word of the year is determined by data: it must have seen a significant increase in lookups on the dictionary's website and app from previous years.

But taken together, these words show how we grappled with issues of political ideology, social justice, and identity politics.

They remind us about the biggest news stories of the past 10 years and how many of them haven't gone away.

And they tell us about the broader shifts happening in our culture and big ideas that inspire us.

"What it tells me is that words matter -- that people pay attention," Sokolowski said. "People want to find more nuance, more history, more description, more accuracy in the definition."

Here's a look back at the past decade, as defined by Merriam-Webster's words of the year.

pragmatic -- At the time, 2011:-- At the time, Merriam-Webster wrote that the word could suggest a national mood, "an admirable quality that people value in themselves and wish for in others, especially in their leaders and their policies." But in hindsight, Sokolowski said it's just a word people look up a lot.

socialism, capitalism -- This was an election year, and the word "socialism" was often thrown around 2012:-- This was an election year, and the word "socialism" was often thrown around in reference to Obamacare , as well as after party conventions and presidential debates. And when people looked up socialism, they usually looked up capitalism too.

culture -- Another extremely broad word. Merriam-Webster said it conveyed "a kind of academic attention to systemic behavior," and allowed us to isolate and talk about ideas, issues and groups. News outlets covered rape culture, 2014:-- Another extremely broad word. Merriam-Webster said it conveyed "a kind of academic attention to systemic behavior," and allowed us to isolate and talk about ideas, issues and groups. News outlets covered hookup culture car culture ... the list goes on.

-ism -- So this one isn't technically a word. But Merriam-Webster said the suffix 2015:-- So this one isn't technically a word. But Merriam-Webster said the suffix represents a group of words that were collectively looked up millions of times: socialism, fascism, racism, feminism, communism, capitalism and terrorism. With Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump announcing presidential runs, and attacks like the one at a South Carolina church calling into question the definition of terrorism, it's easy to see why.

surreal -- Merriam-Webster said people 2016:-- Merriam-Webster said people look this word up spontaneously in moments of shock and surprise, defining it as "marked by the intense irrational reality of a dream." The 2016 election comes to mind, but the dictionary also saw spikes after the Brexit vote, the Pulse shooting and Prince's death.

justice -- The word was 2018:-- The word was at the center of some of the year's biggest stories: the Mueller investigation, Brett Kavanaugh's hearing in Congress, criminal justice reform, as well as the fights for racial, economic and gender equality.